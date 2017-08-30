Local News

Six Nations band council okays spending $30,000 of Iroquois Caucus surplus to hire lawyer to fight hunting case

August 30, 2017 40 views

By Chris Pimentel Writer The Iroquois Caucus is mounting a legal battle to fight a court case involving seven Mohawk hunters and is seeking approval from caucus members to use a portion of the organization’s $185,000 surplus to hire a lawyer. Kahnawake Mohawk Council Chief Robert Patton Jr., told the council told Six Nations band council it was a case of hunters being arrested while hunting on their traditional lands. In a presentation to the Six Nations band council he said the seven hutners “have a right harvest and hunt for a modest income.” He told band council “The reason why we want to fight this legal battle is because we have to protect our mission statement. Seven Mohawk hunters were arrested while hunting on their traditional lands. They have…

