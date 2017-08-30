Six Nations/New Credit maybe invited to games

Six Nations could find itself in yet another games program. Brantford and Brant County are planning now to submit a bid to co-host the 2021 Ontario 55+ Winter Games. The councils were expected to approve recommendations to submit a letter of intent. and if successful will invite Six Nations and the Mississauguas of New Credit to participate in the opening and closing ceremonies and a VIP reception. The winter games are held every two years in February. The 2019 hosts have not been chosen yet….



