National News

Tribes say Dakota Access pipeline overstates shutdown impact

August 30, 2017 33 views

BISMARCK, N.D.- American Indian tribes hoping to persuade a federal judge to turn off the Dakota Access pipeline maintain in last-minute court filings that the project’s developer overstated potential impacts of a shutdown.Federal Judge James Boasberg is deciding whether to shut down the $3.8 billion pipeline carrying North Dakota oil to Illinois while federal officials study how an underwater spill might impact the Standing Rock Sioux.The tribes lawyer, Jan Hasselman took issue with the contention of Texas-based Energy Transfer Partners that a shutdown would cost it $90 million monthly and would have significant implications for the broader energy industry and government tax revenue.Energy trade groups also filed arguments Monday supporting the company, but Hasselman says ETP is relying on “exaggerated and unsupported predictions.’’

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

LA votes to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day

August 30, 2017 34

LOS ANGELES -The City Council has voted to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day as…

Read more
Daily

B.C. First Nations chief charged with sexual offence involving minor

August 30, 2017 47

VICTORIA-  A British Columbia special prosecutor  says a charge of sexual interference of a person under…

Read more

Leave a Reply