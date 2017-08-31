National News

Ontario Minister says land dispute is internal

August 31, 2017 58 views
David Zimmer

Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Minister David Zimmer says Ontario is staying out of a land dispute involving Six Nations people who have erected a barricade across Argyle Street just outside Caledonia claiming the dispute over the Burtch lands in Brant County is an internal issue. Ontario had agreed to return the lands under the Haldimand Treaty of 1764 to the Haudenosaunee. Instead Ontario ordered the Six Nations Band Council to establish a corporation to hold the land. It is being held by the corporation that has three Six Nations band council appointed directors. Earlier today (Thursday August 31) OPP  First Nations Liaison officers  threatened to move in and arrest remove the protesters . Listen to a scrum earlier today at the Ontario Legislature between Minister Zimmer and reporters on the land dispute….

