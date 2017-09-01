Trudeau to meet with First Nations leaders, students in Saskatoon

SASKATOON _ Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with First Nations leaders and students as he wraps up a brief visit to Saskatoon today.

The prime minister is scheduled to sit down with the Saskatoon

Tribal Council, which delivers social programs and services to seven member nations within a 200-kilometre radius of Saskatoon.

He will then take part in a round table with co-op students at the Gordon Oaks Red Bear Student Centre.

The meetings come after Trudeau announced in a cabinet shuffle this week he is preparing to shift his government’s handling of the Indigenous Affairs file _ a plan designed to lead to the eventual creation of two separate ministries to replace the existing department.

Trudeau is also scheduled to deliver remarks to recognize the beginning of Eid al-Adha _ the second of two Muslim holidays celebrated worldwide each year.

The prime minister warned party supporters Thursday evening about the importance of “checking in” with Canadians and to not take anything for granted heading into the next election.

“We need to be willing to listen, really listen, even if what they have to say might make us a little uncomfortable,” Trudeau said.

“That’s how we’ll prove to Canadians that we’re in this for them. To make their lives better.”

