Brantford Man Charged With Manslaughter

Incident: On Friday, September 1, 2017 shortly after 8:00 p.m., Community Patrol

Officers attended an address on Nelson Street to assist ambulance

regarding a suspected drug overdose. A 46 year old Brantford man was

transported to hospital for medical treatment. On Monday, September 4,

2017 the individual was pronounced deceased at hospital.

The Brantford Police Service Major Crime Unit commenced a sudden

death investigation into the suspected overdose and subsequent death of

the victim. A Brantford man was identified by Detectives from the Major

Crime Unit as the accused wanted in relation to the death of the victim. It

is alleged that the accused trafficked powdered fentanyl and powdered

cocaine to the victim.

Members from the Brantford Police Service Street Crime Unit sought out to locate and arrest the accused for Manslaughter. On Monday, September 4, 2017 shortly after 6:00 p.m., Detectives from the Street Crime Unit arrested the accused in a parking lot on Murray Street.

Further, the following drugs were found on the accused at the time of his arrest:

4.2 grams of suspected crack cocaine (Street Value $420.00) 4.9 grams of suspected powder cocaine (Street Value $490.00) 3.93 grams of suspected powder fentanyl (Street Value $983) 1.44 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine (Street Value $216.00)

The total street value of drugs found on the accused is $2109.00.

Andrew Earl ALLISON, 34 years of Brantford is charged with the following offences in relation to the sudden death investigation;

* Manslaughter, contrary to section 236(b) of the Criminal Code

* Trafficking a substance (powder cocaine), contrary to section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

* Trafficking a substance (powder fentanyl), contrary to section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

As a result of the drugs found on the accused person at the time of his arrest the accused is also charged with the following offences.

* Possession for the purpose of trafficking a substance (crack cocaine), contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

* Possession for the purpose of trafficking a substance (powder cocaine), contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

* Possession for the purpose of trafficking a substance (powder fentanyl), contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

*Possession for the purpose of trafficking a substance (methamphetamine), contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act

* Possession of property obtained by crime, ($250.00 cash), contrary to Section 354(1) of the Criminal Code

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Sgt. Gary Swift of the Major Crime Unit at 519-756-0113 ext. 2274 or gswift@police.brantford.on.ca

