Bypass barricade shortlived. It was up… then down…

A hoe down, blockade results of community actions, court told By Chris Pimentel Writer It may all come down to who moved to keep the crops on the Burtch lands alive. Brantford Superior Court Justice John Harper will deliver a decision Sept 22 on whether Six Nations farmer Kris Hill is in contempt of court by violating an interlocutory injunction to stay off the Burtch lands. But arguments in trespass case went beyond whether Hill was present on the lands after a court injunction. Lawyers argued over who was keeping the crops alive. Hill’s lawyer, Scott Hutchinson, told the court that despite crops continuing to grow, it was the community not Hill who kept her crops alive. “It’s my submission that this is a situation that you have a number of…



