Full STEAM ahead for Polytech’s new academy

By Chris Pimental Writer Six Nations Polytechnic’s new academy is off and…steaming! Students from the inaugural class for the Six Nations Polytechnic STEAM Academy had a chance to meet their classmates, teachers, corporate sponsors and most importantly the school during their two day orientation day in Brantford. The STEAM Academy is a new program that has started in Brantford which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics. The first class has a two day orientation that was also sponsored by IBM, that involved workshops, activities and icebreakers. Students were able to learn about the good the bad and the ugly parts of the internet. They built structures out of marshmallows, tried new virtual reality technology, performed breathing exercises similar to the ones that Navy Seals perform but most importantly…



