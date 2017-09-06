Manitoba evacuees have suffered due to lack of support, infrastructure: Chief

WINNIPEG -The Canadian Red Cross is shutting down one of two emergency shelters for Manitoba forest fire evacuees.

The agency says more hotel rooms in Winnipeg are available, so the large shelter at the Winnipeg Convention Centre that was opened a week ago is to close Thursday.

The remaining shelter at an indoor soccer complex will continue to operate.

Residents of three First Nation communities in northern Manitoba fled their homes last week due to forest fires.

Chiefs from the area say they are grateful for the Red Cross’s help but the evacuation would have been a lot easier had governments invested in proper infrastructure.

Sheila North Wilson, a grand chief who represents northern Manitoba First Nations, says proper roads and airports would have prevented people from one community, Wasagamack, from having to pile into small boats in the dark to make their way to safety.

