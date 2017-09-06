OPP Temporarily Close HWY 6 For Distressed Male

Highway 6 reopened

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment were on scene for an investigation involving a male in crisis at a Unity Side Road, Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Wednesday September 6, 2017 at 8:57 a.m., OPP responded to Unity Side Road for a report of a male in crisis after a concerned friend contacted police.

The OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), and the OPP Canine Unit also attended to assist with the investigation.

Highway 6 was closed between Haldimand Road 66 and Haldibrook Road while police were on scene.

At 1:55 p.m., the male surrendered to police without further incident.

Highway 6 has reopened to through traffic.

OPP continue to investigate.

