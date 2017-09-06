Local News

Settlement talks underway; Burtch court decision waits

September 6, 2017 48 views

By Chris Pimentel Writer As a settlement hearing between the Six Nations Elected Council and a Six Nations farmer continues Justice John Harper is left to review whether Kris Hill was trespassing when she farmed a 380 acre piece of farmland in Brant County known as the former Burtch correctional centre. At the centre of the controversial case is whether or not the Elected Council has the power to evict Hill, who was farming on a Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council (HCC) lease. Hill’s lawyer David Shiller told Turtle Island News that “the bottom line is that we are challenging the larger constitutional right of the Indian Act.” Shiller is arguing in a Brantford Superior court that Hill has the right to be governed by the government of her choosing according to…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Protesters or land protectors removed the Argyle Street barricade Labour Day Monday and put up a new one on the Highway 6 overpass, but it was short lived. (Photo by Jim C Powless)
Local News

Bypass barricade shortlived. It was up… then down…

September 6, 2017 51

A hoe down, blockade results of community actions, court told By Chris Pimentel Writer It may…

Read more
District Four Councillor Wray Maracle joins the Walk to Beat Cancer. Councillor Maracle is a cancer survivor. (Photos by Jim C Powless)
Local News

Walking miles to beat cancer

September 6, 2017 30

Read more