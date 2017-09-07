Daily
National News

Man dies during altercation with police on reserve northeast of Edmonton

September 7, 2017 6 views

ST. PAUL, Alta.- The agency that investigates serious incidents involving police in Alberta has been called after a man died on a reserve northeast of Edmonton.

RCMP say they were called to a home on the Whitefish Lake First Nation on Wednesday night because a man was causing a disturbance inside.

Police aren’t saying what happened, only that a man was injured by one of the officers and died.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is handling the investigation.

The Whitefish Lake First Nation is about 180 kilometres northeast of Edmonton near Vilna.

 

