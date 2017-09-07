Daily
National News

PM to meet first ministers, Indigenous leaders Oct. 3

September 7, 2017 2 views

OTTAWA- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will convene a first ministers conference, including a meeting with national Indigenous leaders, on Oct. 3.

The Prime Minister’s Office says the economy will be the big item on the agenda.

The last meeting of federal, provincial and territorial governments in December 2016 dealt with a framework on clean growth and climate change.

Trudeau says national prosperity depends on a strong partnership among the various levels of government.

He says he and the premiers will discuss economic growth and job creation at the conference, to take place in the national capital region.

The meeting with Indigenous leaders will focus on progress toward a better relationship with First Nations, Inuit and Metis peoples.

 

