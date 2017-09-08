UPDATE OPP IDETIFY DRIVER THAT LEFT RIDE CHECK AND STAR TECHNOLOGY WAS DEPLOYED

(COUNTY OF BRANT, ON) -Members of the Brant County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) on September 1, 2017 on Cockshutt Road at Oxbow Road in The County of Brant.

At approximately 3:20am police stopped a black 2014 Honda Civic. Police determined through investigation that the driver had been drinking alcohol and the male driver was administered the road side screening device which he failed.

The driver then fled the RIDE location and an OPP STAR (Satellite Technology apprehension Response) officer deployed a STAR tag which successfully attached to the suspect vehicle.

The vehicle was then tracked from the Provincial Communications Center in London as the suspect vehicle travelled approximately 155 km on Highway #403 then onto the QEW then onto Highway #407. The OPP conducted a rolling block on Highway #407 successfully stopping the suspect vehicle.

OPP investigators have a charged 34-year-old Bartosz HEICHT of the City of Brantford with the following offences contrary to the Criminal Code of Canada:

Impaired driving

Dangerous Driving

Failing to provide a breath sample

Mischief endangering life x4

Forcible Confinement x2



He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Brantford at a later date to answer to his charges. If convicted, the offender will be subject to the Criminal Code penalties, including a fine or jail time, and a driving prohibition.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.crimestoppers-brant.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

