Ohsweken Man Facing Multiple Driving Offenses

On Sunday September 10, 2017 shortly after 2:30 a.m. Community Patrol Officers on routine patrol observed a vehicle driving in the area of Alfred Street at Colborne Street. The officer observed that the validation sticker was damaged and conducted a traffic stop with the vehicle. Investigation revealed that the driver was a suspended driver under the Highway Traffic Act, the vehicle permit had expired in 2008 and that the plates were not registered to the vehicle. The Officer had conversation with the driver and issued a roadside screening device demand. During the roadside testing the driver failed to provide a suitable sample, required by law. The driver, a 52 year old Ohsweken man has been charged with Refused Breath Sample and Breach of Probation under the Criminal Code. The accused is also charged with; Use plate not authorized for vehicle, drive motor vehicle-no currently validated permit, fail to surrender permit for vehicle, drive while under suspension under the Highway Traffic Act, and fail to surrender insurance card under the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act.

The accused was released on a Promise to Appear with a future court appearance.

