National News

Police investigate death of child on Ontario First Nation

September 11, 2017 18 views

HEARST, Ont.- An autopsy will be done this week on a four-year-old child who died in northern Ontario on the weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called Saturday afternoon to assist Nishnawbe-Aski Police deal with a child in medical distress on the Constance Lake First Nation near Hearst.

The girl was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the post-mortem is to be conducted in Sault Ste. Marie on Tuesday.

The investigation is being conducted under the authority of the Coroner’s Act, but the OPP’s criminal investigation branch is assisting.

