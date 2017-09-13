AFN to give Eagle marking UNDRIP

Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Perry Bellegarde will present a traditional Eagle Staff to the Permanent Mission of Canada to the United Nations to mark the 10th anniversary of the adoption of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UN Declaration). His Excellency Marc-André Blanchard, Permanent Representative of Canada to the United Nations in New York, will receive this gift on behalf of First Nations and Canada. It will be presented today, (Wednesday Sept., 13, 2017)…
