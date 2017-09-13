Local News

AFN to give Eagle marking UNDRIP

September 13, 2017 25 views

Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Perry Bellegarde will present a traditional Eagle Staff to the Permanent Mission of Canada to the United Nations to mark the 10th anniversary of the adoption of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UN Declaration). His Excellency Marc-André Blanchard, Permanent Representative of Canada to the United Nations in New York, will receive this gift on behalf of First Nations and Canada. It will be presented today, (Wednesday Sept., 13, 2017)…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Harness races drew a full crowd to the revived Six Nations Fall Fair on the weekend. (Photo by Neil Becker)
Local News

Six Nations Fair marks 150 years with comeback

September 13, 2017 28

By Chris Pimentel Writer The Six Nations Fair is alive and growing again! Six Nations celebrated…

Read more
Band lands in the ATR process are being farmed for tobacco on Oneida Road (Turtle Island News photo)
Local News

Six Nations band owned lands….who is in control of the land

September 13, 2017 36

By Lynda Powless Editor Turtle Island News has learned several band owned properties, awaiting return to reserve status,…

Read more