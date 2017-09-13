Body Found at Pottahawk Has Been Identified

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment investigated an incident after being called to Pottahawk, Point, Lake Erie, Norfolk County, Ontario.

On Monday, September 11, 2017 at approximately 2:09 p.m., members of the OPP and Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) Trenton responded to an emergency 911 call.

Through the course of investigation, it was determined that a boater came across a deceased body while out on the Lake Erie near Pottahawk Point.

The Norfolk County OPP Marine Unit with the assistance of the Coast Guard attended the area and subsequently located a deceased male. He has been identified as 53-year-old Peter John JESSOP of Norfolk County, Ontario.

The OPP Forensic Identification Section assisted with the investigation.

A post-mortem examination was conducted on Tuesday, September 12, 2017 in Hamilton, Ontario. As a result, the death is not being treated as suspicious and no foul play is suspected.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating an outstanding orange coloured kayak. If anyone has any information, they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

Add Your Voice