Male body found floating near Pottahawk Point

OPP are investigating the discovery of a body floating near Pottahawk Point on Monday. OPP Norfolk said they received a call just after 2 p.m. from a boater who spotted the deceased body in the water. Norfolk OPP and the Trenton Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC), the Norfolk County OPP Marine Unit and Coast Guard converged on the area and located the male. The OPP Forensic Identification Section is assisting with the investigation. A post-mortem was being conducted on Tuesday to determine the cause of death….



