Local News

Six Nations Band Council spends gaming funds on signs, and travel

September 13, 2017 27 views
Six Nations Band Council is putting up 83 anti-drug signs around the community. (Photo by Chris Pimentel)

By Chris Pimentel Writer The Six Nations Elected Council now has $66,000 to spend after the 2017 North American Indigenous Games did not spend the $140,000 the band allocated from the community gaming fund. Committee of the Whole recommended Monday to re-allocate the funds. District 3 Councillor Sherri-Lynn Pierce has been asking to put up signs around Six Nations, and the total cost to put up the signs was estimated around $7,000. With the Director of Public Works, Michael Montour in attendance, Councillor Dave Hill asked: “this is an (elected) Council project then why would you charge council to put up the signs?” Montour told council “It’s your money, but then you would have to adjust your deficit amount by however much it is. I mean she has 83 signs,…

