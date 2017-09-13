Local News

Six Nations band owned lands….who is in control of the land

September 13, 2017 36 views

By Lynda Powless Editor Turtle Island News has learned several band owned properties, awaiting return to reserve status, are being leased out to members of the Six Nations Farmers’ Association and have been planted with tobacco. The band council issued leases give exclusive farming rights to band lands, any lands returned to Six Nations, any newly acquired lands and on any farming leases not being renewed to the Six Nations Farmers Association. Some of the leases show the farmers’ group have held onto band properties for more than two decades. Ironically the secret lease clause would apply to the new acquired Burtch property currently under a Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) lease to Kris Hill. Hill is now facing a trespassing injunction by the Six Nations band council who claim they had…

