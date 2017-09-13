Local News
Six Nations Fair marks 150 years with comeback

September 13, 2017 26 views

By Chris Pimentel Writer The Six Nations Fair is alive and growing again! Six Nations celebrated the 150th anniversary of the fair, the oldest Indigenous fair in Ontario, this past weekend by turning out in crowds to keep the fair alive. The Six Nations Agricultural Society worked tirelessly over the past months to rebuild a fair that had lost its luster and was on the verge of closing. But volunteers like Dakota Brant. Fair Board Vice President said they couldn’t let it die. “There was a few years where we struggled to get volunteers. Trying to find a group of people that were willing to make it into the event that it once was. I think that we were able to do it this year. It’s a brand new executive…

