Brantford woman facing kidnapping, confinement and assault charges against Six Nations youths

By Lynda Powless

Editor

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- A Brantford woman is facing a string of charges from possession of a dangerous weapon to assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and kidnapping after a night of terror for, four Six Nations teenagers.

Turtle Island News has learned four local teenagers said they were all individually approached at knife point, threatened, one was kidnapped and driven around Six Nations and into Brantford in search of a 15-year-old who was later beaten and left in the Iroquois Plaza parking lot early Monday (August 12, 2017) morning.

Six Nations Police have not provided details of the incidents behind the string of charges facing a Brantford woman but Turtle Island News has learned the charges may have stemmed from allegations surrounding two Six Nations teenagers who had been invited to a Brantford home where jewelry allegedly went missing.

A parents of one of the teens involved told Turtle Island News the episode began Sunday night between 8 and 9 p.m. when a woman and four men, two native and two non-native, drove to Six Nations in search of two 15-year-olds who had visited a Brantford house. The group drove around Ohsweken before stumbling up a 17-year-old who happened to be friends with one of the boys, Turtle Island News has been told.

The 17-year-old was forced into a car at knife point, his bag and phone taken. The teen later said he was driven around, threatened at knife point and his family was threatened if he did not tell them where the other teenager was. They continued driving around the village, when they spotted a 16-year-old sitting on a lawn who was waiting for a ride home.

The teenager, was apparently approached by a woman who exited from one of the two cars, walked up to the teenager and demanded to know who he was. After learning he was not who they were looking for the woman walked around the house and the 16-year-old went back into his friend’s house to report what was happening outside to the 19-year-old friend. When the friend opened his house door to look outside two of the men got out of the car headed to the house. When he tried to close the door it was pushed open.

A parent said a non-native woman pulled a knife on the 19-year-old, while a man with her pulled out a larger knife. The youths were forced to sit on the stairs, watched over by the armed man while the woman searched the house before they demanded identification from the 19-year-old . Learning he was not who they were looking for they left the house.

Turtle Island News was told the two cars continued to drive around Ohsweken with the 17-year-old, when they learned from a Snapchat on his phone the 15-year-old they were looking for was at the Brantford movie theatre. The two cars drove to Brantford where a woman with the 17-year-old in tow went into the theatre looking for the youth. When they didn’t find him they finally called his phone and the youth allegedly agreed to drop off the items at the public library.

A parent said the adults returned to Six Nations waiting for the youth and spotted him walking along Chiefswood Road to the Village Plaza with a female friend. When the two friends walked across the plaza parking lot two cars surrounded them, with one of the men jumping out and began beating the youth. His friend ran to his house for help. Relatives found the youth laying in the parking lot. An ambulance and police were called.

Brantford court documents show charged with Possession of a Dangerous Weapon. Uttering threats, three counts of Assault with a Weapon, Kidnapping, two counts of forcible confinement, robbery and break and enter with contempt is Jennifer McIntyre of Brantford. She will appear in bail court Friday morning.

Six Nations Police did not return Turtle Island News calls for information Thursday, Sept., 14 2017.

