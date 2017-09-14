Daily
Brantford woman facing kidnapping, confinement and assault charges against Six Nations youths

September 14, 2017 45 views

By Lynda Powless

Editor

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- A  Brantford woman is facing a string of charges from possession of a dangerous weapon to assault with a weapon, forcible confinement and  kidnapping after a night of  terror for, four Six Nations teenagers.

Turtle Island News has learned four local teenagers said they were all individually approached at knife point, threatened, one was kidnapped and driven around Six Nations and into Brantford in search of a 15-year-old who was later beaten and left in the Iroquois Plaza parking lot early Monday (August 12, 2017) morning.

Six Nations Police have not provided details of  the incidents behind the string of charges facing a Brantford woman but Turtle Island News has learned  the charges  may have stemmed from allegations surrounding two Six Nations teenagers who had been invited to a Brantford home  where jewelry  allegedly went missing.

A parents of  one of the teens involved told Turtle Island News  the episode began Sunday night between 8 and 9 p.m. when a woman and four men, two native and two non-native, drove to Six Nations in search of two 15-year-olds who had visited a Brantford house.  The group drove around Ohsweken  before stumbling up a 17-year-old  who happened to be friends with one of the boys, Turtle Island News has been told.

The 17-year-old was forced into a car at knife point, his bag and phone taken.  The teen later said he was driven around, threatened at knife point and his family was threatened if he did not tell them where the other teenager was.  They continued driving around the village,  when they spotted a 16-year-old sitting on a lawn who was waiting for a ride home.

The teenager,  was apparently approached by a woman  who  exited from  one of the two cars, walked up to the teenager and demanded to know who he was. After learning he was not who they were looking for the woman walked around the house and the 16-year-old went back into his friend’s house to report what was happening outside to the 19-year-old friend.  When the friend opened his house door to look outside two of the men got out of the car headed to the house. When he tried to close the door  it was pushed open.

A parent said a non-native woman pulled a knife on the 19-year-old, while a man with her pulled out a larger knife. The youths were forced to sit on the stairs, watched over by  the armed man while the woman searched the house before they demanded identification from the 19-year-old . Learning he was not who they were looking for  they left the house.

Turtle Island News was told the  two cars continued to drive around Ohsweken with the 17-year-old, when they learned from a Snapchat on his phone the 15-year-old they were looking for was at the Brantford movie theatre.  The  two cars drove to Brantford where a woman with the 17-year-old in tow went into the theatre looking for the youth. When they didn’t find him they finally called his phone and the youth allegedly agreed to drop off  the items at the public library.

A parent said the adults  returned to Six Nations waiting for the youth and spotted  him walking along Chiefswood Road to the Village Plaza with a female friend. When the two friends walked across the plaza parking lot two cars  surrounded them,  with one of the men jumping out and began beating the youth. His friend ran to his house for help.  Relatives found the youth laying in the parking lot. An ambulance and police were called.

Brantford court documents show charged with Possession of a Dangerous Weapon. Uttering threats,  three counts of Assault with a Weapon, Kidnapping, two counts of  forcible confinement, robbery  and break and enter with contempt is  Jennifer McIntyre of Brantford.   She  will appear in bail court Friday morning.

Six Nations Police did not return Turtle Island News calls for information Thursday, Sept., 14 2017.

 

