Ministers Bennett, Philpott and Wilson-Raybould Recognize the 10th Anniversary of UNDRIP

Ministers Bennett, Philpott and Wilson-Raybould Recognize the 10th Anniversary of Adoption of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples

OTTAWA, Sept. 13, 2017 – The Honourable Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs, the Honourable Jane Philpott, Minister of Indigenous Services, and the Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, issued the following statement :

“Ten years ago today, the United Nations General Assembly adopted, by resolution, the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. The Declaration sets out the individual and collective rights of Indigenous peoples, rights which constitute the minimum standards for the survival, dignity and well-being of the Indigenous peoples of the world. In May 2016, Canada announced its unequivocal support for the Declaration.

As this vitally important document reaches its 10th anniversary, we would like to acknowledge and thank Indigenous leaders and the many Canadians who worked for years to help the Declaration become a reality.

The recognition of rights – in particular the inherent right of self-government and the right to self-determination – is foundational to advancing reconciliation in Canada. Our government is moving forward with implementing the United Nations Declaration in partnership with First Nations, Inuit and the Métis Nation through the Working Group of Ministers on the Review of Laws and Policies, as well as other collaborative initiatives and actions. The Declaration, along with the recently released Principles Respecting the Government of Canada’s Relationship with Indigenous Peoples, will serve as primary tools for the decolonization of our laws and policies and the development of a recognition-based approach to reconciliation.

Through dissolving Indigenous and Northern Affairs Canada, we are taking a significant step forward in advancing self-determination for all Indigenous peoples. A Department of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs and a Department of Indigenous Services, will work with Indigenous partners to ensure we close the socio-economic gaps that exist and to advance the recognition of rights, resolving long standing-disputes through negotiations, and support self-determination. INAC’s dissolution is an important step in a broader agenda to make our national journey of reconciliation a reality.

We will continue to ensure that the voices of Indigenous peoples are heard at the highest levels of government through the establishment of a permanent bilateral mechanism process. We are working in partnership with the Assembly of First Nations, Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami and the Métis Nation on shared priorities and lasting solutions that advance reconciliation for the benefit of all Canadians.

Canada’s goal is to achieve a fundamental and profound shift in the relationship between the Crown and Indigenous peoples, to move forward together as true partners in Confederation and build a better future.”

