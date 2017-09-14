Ohsweken Man Arrested With Attempted Theft of a Motor Vehicle

On Wednesday September 13, 2017 at around 9:30 p.m. two suspects attempted to steal a pickup truck parked on the roadway on Marlborough Street. Alert neighbours interrupted the theft and approached the suspects. The accused attempted to flee on foot and was followed by citizens into a backyard. The accused was told that the police had been contacted and to remain where he was until police arrived. Community Patrol Officers arrived and arrested the accused who was standing in the backyard next to the neighbours. The accused was found to be in possession of tools including a screwdriver and a hammer.

The second male was approached by another citizen while he was attempting to flee the scene. A struggle ensued where the suspect male pulled a knife on him. The citizen was not injured and the unknown suspect fled the area in a waiting dark colored pickup prior to police arriving. Investigation continues into the identity of the unknown suspect male.

Delaney Bradon MARACLE 23 years of Ohsweken is charged with Attempt Theft of Motor Vehicle, Possession of Break In Instruments and Tresspass at Night and was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Police are thankful that the citizens who engaged these suspects were not injured. Police encourage members of the public who witness a crime in progress to not subject themselves to risk by confronting a suspect and to contact 9-1-1 immediately.

Add Your Voice