Winnipeg mayor wants senator to resign for ‘ignorant’ comments about Aboriginals

WINNIPEG _ The mayor of Winnipeg says a senator’s letter calling on Indigenous People to give up their status cards in exchange for Canadian citizenship is offensive and she should resign.

 

Brian Bowman says the “ignorant” comments by Conservative Sen.

Lynn Beyak are damaging to the country’s reconciliation.

 

He says she needs to be better educated and understand that Indigenous Peoples are Canadian citizens.

 

The letter posted Sept.1 on Beyak’s website says: “None of us are leaving, so let’s stop the guilt and blame and find a way to live together.”

 

Beyak was criticized earlier this year for saying “some good”

came out of Canada’s residential schools.

 

She was removed from the Senate’s committee on Aboriginal Peoples.

