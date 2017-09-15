Brantford Man Arrested For Child Pornography Related Offences

The Internet Child Exploitation Unit of the Brantford Police Service investigated a male who had left sexually explicit voicemails involving sexual contact with a child. On Thursday September 14, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. officers attended and arrested the accused at his place of employment in Brantford without incident. The accused Jeremy Justin Cromwell a 29 year old Brantford resident is charged with Making Child Pornography and Making Child Pornography Available and was held in custody for a bail hearing.

Background regarding the Provincial Strategy:

On March 29, 2007 the Brantford Police Service joined the Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Exploitation on the Internet.

The Provincial Strategy to Protect Children from Sexual Abuse and Exploitation on the Internet is comprised of the OPP Child Exploitation Section and 26 municipal police services. The online exploitation of children continues to be a challenge for investigators due to its sheer volume, global reaches and anonymity; however, these police partners and the Provincial Government are committed to making a difference in our communities. This Project has been made possible by a grant from the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services.

The Brantford Police Service supports this strategy, and has recognized that images of children and child abuse placed on the internet lead to perpetual victimization.

For safety tips please visit the Canadian Centre of Child Protection website at www.protectchildren.ca or www.cybertip.ca

Anyone with information relating to internet sexual crimes against children is urged to call Detective Balbir Singh or Detective Steven Bebee of the Brantford Police Service ICE Section at 519-756-0113.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous are asked to contact Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477. Alternatively, a webtip may be submitted at: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=251

“Responding to the Changing Needs of our Community”

Add Your Voice