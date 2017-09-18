Daily
Brantford woman facing abduction, assault charges in night of terror for Six Nations youth

September 18, 2017 10 views

Six Nations Police confirm Turtle Island News article

By Lynda Powless

Editor

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- A week after a Six Nations youth was abducted at knife point , a second assaulted and threatened  Six Nations Police have  announced  (Monday, Sept., 18, 2017) a Brantford woman is facing a series of charges in a night of terror for four youths.

Turtle Island News learned four local teenagers said they were all individually approached at knife point, threatened and one was abducted and driven around Six Nations and into Brantford and back to Six Nations in search of a 15-year-old who was later beaten and left in the Iroquois Plaza parking lot early Monday (August 12, 2017) morning. Six Nations Police did not respond to Turtle Island News calls for information on the incident last week.

In a press release today Six Nations Police said   they responded  on Monday Sept., 11th at 2:20 a.m. to reports of an assault near the Iroquois Plaza on Chiefswood Road and were directed to  18 Oak Street where a youth  was being treated by ambulance.  Police said a youth told them one of the youths had been abducted by a woman and two men at knife point at about 10 p.m.

The  youth  said  he had been asked to come outside his friend’s residence on  Oak  Street  to  talk  to  a friend from school and when he did, he was approached  by  an  adult,  white female and two adult, native males.  They were  all  armed  with  knives and forced the youth into the back seat of a dark  coloured four-door car.  The youth said  he been driven around for approximately four hours looking for a friend of his.

Six Nations Police said the  abductors  took  the  youth  around Ohsweken, to Brantford and back to Ohsweken  over the course of the four hours.  During this time the abductor threatened  to  kill  the  youth’s family if he tried to escape or call the police.

The abductors were joined by a second vehicle and a fourth person, an adult male and together they located the second youth that they were looking for, near  the  library,  in  Ohsweken.    The youth was assaulted by one of the males  and the abducted youth was assaulted while trying to intervene.  The four adults then left the scene in the two vehicles.

Police  learned  the  identity  of  the adult female  who was  known to the youths  involved.   On  Wednesday  September  13th,  2017,  the accused was located  and arrested in the city of Brantford.  The accused was held for a bail hearing on Thursday September 14th, 2017.

The accused, Jennifer Lynn McIntyre, 39 years old, is charged with: Assault with a Weapon x 3, Forcible Confinement x 2, Break & Enter, Kidnapping

Robbery  and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

Turtle Island News has learned  the charges  may have stemmed from allegations surrounding two Six Nations teenagers who had been invited to a Brantford home  where jewelry  allegedly went missing.

Parents of  one of the teens involved told Turtle Island News  the episode began Sunday night between 8 and 9 p.m. when a woman and four men, two native and two non-native, drove to Six Nations in search of two 15-year-olds who had visited a Brantford house.  The group drove around Ohsweken  before stumbling up a 17-year-old  who happened to be friends with one of the boys, Turtle Island News has been told.

The 17-year-old was forced into a car at knife point, his bag and phone taken.  The teen later said he was driven around, threatened at knife point and his family was threatened if he did not tell them where the other teenager was.  They continued driving around the village,  when they spotted a 16-year-old sitting on a lawn who was waiting for a ride home.

The teenager,  was apparently approached by a woman  who  exited from  one of the two cars, walked up to the teenager and demanded to know who he was. After learning he was not who they were looking for the woman walked around the house and the 16-year-old went back into his friend’s house to report what was happening outside to the 19-year-old friend.  When the friend opened his house door to look outside two of the men got out of the car headed to the house. When he tried to close the door  it was pushed open.

A parent said a non-native woman pulled a knife on the 19-year-old, while a man with her pulled out a larger knife. The youths were forced to sit on the stairs, watched over by  the armed man while the woman searched the house before they demanded identification from the 19-year-old . Learning he was not who they were looking for  they left the house.

Turtle Island News was told the  two cars continued to drive around Ohsweken with the 17-year-old, when they learned from a Snapchat on his phone the 15-year-old they were looking for was at the Brantford movie theatre.  The  two cars drove to Brantford where a woman with the 17-year-old in tow went into the theatre looking for the youth. When they didn’t find him they finally called his phone and the youth allegedly agreed to drop off  the items at the public library.

A parent said the adults  returned to Six Nations waiting for the youth and spotted  him walking along Chiefswood Road to the Village Plaza with a female friend. When the two friends walked across the plaza parking lot two cars  surrounded them,  with one of the men jumping out and began beating the youth. His friend ran to his house for help.  Relatives found the youth laying in the parking lot. An ambulance and police were called.

Six Nations Police did not return Turtle Island News calls for information Thursday, Sept., 14 2017  but a check with Brantford courts showed Jennifer McIntyre of Brantford  was charged with  charged with Possession of a Dangerous Weapon. Uttering threats,  three counts of Assault with a Weapon, Kidnapping, two counts of  forcible confinement, robbery  and break and enter with contempt.  McIntyre  will appear in bail court again Monday morning.

The Six Nations Police continue to investigate.

Anyone  with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Six  Nations  Police  at  519-445-2811  or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.

 

