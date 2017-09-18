Brantford woman facing abduction, assault charges in night of terror for Six Nations youth

Six Nations Police confirm Turtle Island News article

By Lynda Powless

Editor

OHSWEKEN, SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER- A week after a Six Nations youth was abducted at knife point , a second assaulted and threatened Six Nations Police have announced (Monday, Sept., 18, 2017) a Brantford woman is facing a series of charges in a night of terror for four youths.

Turtle Island News learned four local teenagers said they were all individually approached at knife point, threatened and one was abducted and driven around Six Nations and into Brantford and back to Six Nations in search of a 15-year-old who was later beaten and left in the Iroquois Plaza parking lot early Monday (August 12, 2017) morning. Six Nations Police did not respond to Turtle Island News calls for information on the incident last week.

In a press release today Six Nations Police said they responded on Monday Sept., 11th at 2:20 a.m. to reports of an assault near the Iroquois Plaza on Chiefswood Road and were directed to 18 Oak Street where a youth was being treated by ambulance. Police said a youth told them one of the youths had been abducted by a woman and two men at knife point at about 10 p.m.

The youth said he had been asked to come outside his friend’s residence on Oak Street to talk to a friend from school and when he did, he was approached by an adult, white female and two adult, native males. They were all armed with knives and forced the youth into the back seat of a dark coloured four-door car. The youth said he been driven around for approximately four hours looking for a friend of his.

Six Nations Police said the abductors took the youth around Ohsweken, to Brantford and back to Ohsweken over the course of the four hours. During this time the abductor threatened to kill the youth’s family if he tried to escape or call the police.

The abductors were joined by a second vehicle and a fourth person, an adult male and together they located the second youth that they were looking for, near the library, in Ohsweken. The youth was assaulted by one of the males and the abducted youth was assaulted while trying to intervene. The four adults then left the scene in the two vehicles.

Police learned the identity of the adult female who was known to the youths involved. On Wednesday September 13th, 2017, the accused was located and arrested in the city of Brantford. The accused was held for a bail hearing on Thursday September 14th, 2017.

The accused, Jennifer Lynn McIntyre, 39 years old, is charged with: Assault with a Weapon x 3, Forcible Confinement x 2, Break & Enter, Kidnapping

Robbery and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

Turtle Island News has learned the charges may have stemmed from allegations surrounding two Six Nations teenagers who had been invited to a Brantford home where jewelry allegedly went missing.

Parents of one of the teens involved told Turtle Island News the episode began Sunday night between 8 and 9 p.m. when a woman and four men, two native and two non-native, drove to Six Nations in search of two 15-year-olds who had visited a Brantford house. The group drove around Ohsweken before stumbling up a 17-year-old who happened to be friends with one of the boys, Turtle Island News has been told.

The 17-year-old was forced into a car at knife point, his bag and phone taken. The teen later said he was driven around, threatened at knife point and his family was threatened if he did not tell them where the other teenager was. They continued driving around the village, when they spotted a 16-year-old sitting on a lawn who was waiting for a ride home.

The teenager, was apparently approached by a woman who exited from one of the two cars, walked up to the teenager and demanded to know who he was. After learning he was not who they were looking for the woman walked around the house and the 16-year-old went back into his friend’s house to report what was happening outside to the 19-year-old friend. When the friend opened his house door to look outside two of the men got out of the car headed to the house. When he tried to close the door it was pushed open.

A parent said a non-native woman pulled a knife on the 19-year-old, while a man with her pulled out a larger knife. The youths were forced to sit on the stairs, watched over by the armed man while the woman searched the house before they demanded identification from the 19-year-old . Learning he was not who they were looking for they left the house.

Turtle Island News was told the two cars continued to drive around Ohsweken with the 17-year-old, when they learned from a Snapchat on his phone the 15-year-old they were looking for was at the Brantford movie theatre. The two cars drove to Brantford where a woman with the 17-year-old in tow went into the theatre looking for the youth. When they didn’t find him they finally called his phone and the youth allegedly agreed to drop off the items at the public library.

A parent said the adults returned to Six Nations waiting for the youth and spotted him walking along Chiefswood Road to the Village Plaza with a female friend. When the two friends walked across the plaza parking lot two cars surrounded them, with one of the men jumping out and began beating the youth. His friend ran to his house for help. Relatives found the youth laying in the parking lot. An ambulance and police were called.

Six Nations Police did not return Turtle Island News calls for information Thursday, Sept., 14 2017 but a check with Brantford courts showed Jennifer McIntyre of Brantford was charged with charged with Possession of a Dangerous Weapon. Uttering threats, three counts of Assault with a Weapon, Kidnapping, two counts of forcible confinement, robbery and break and enter with contempt. McIntyre will appear in bail court again Monday morning.

The Six Nations Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Six Nations Police at 519-445-2811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestoppers-brant.ca.

Add Your Voice