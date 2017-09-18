Police

MOTOR VEHICLE COLLIDES WITH BUILDING- FEMALE CHARGED

September 18, 2017 30 views

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment has charged a 75-year-old female after police investigated a motor vehicle collision at a Centre Street, Port Rowan, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

 

On Saturday, September 16, 2017 at approximately 6:02 p.m., officers responded to a single motor vehicle collision.

 

Through the course of investigation, it has determined that the driver of a red coloured motor vehicle drove into the corner of the laundry mat building causing extensive structural damage. The driver of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries.

 

As a result of investigation, police have charged 75-year-old April C NEWMAN of Norfolk County, Ontario with driving over the legal limit.

 

She is to appear in Provincial Court, Simcoe at a later date to answer to the charge.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Police

MAN WANTED IN KNIFE POINT ABDUCTION

September 19, 2017 9

On Monday September 11th,  2017,  at  2:20  A.M., the Six Nations Police Service  responded  to  a …

Read more
Police

Two Brantford Men Charged with Stealing Cemetery Plaques

September 19, 2017 11

Sometime between Monday September 11, 2017 and Tuesday September 12, 2017 theft of memorial plaques were…

Read more

Leave a Reply