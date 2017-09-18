MOTOR VEHICLE COLLIDES WITH BUILDING- FEMALE CHARGED

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment has charged a 75-year-old female after police investigated a motor vehicle collision at a Centre Street, Port Rowan, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Saturday, September 16, 2017 at approximately 6:02 p.m., officers responded to a single motor vehicle collision.

Through the course of investigation, it has determined that the driver of a red coloured motor vehicle drove into the corner of the laundry mat building causing extensive structural damage. The driver of the vehicle did not sustain any injuries.

As a result of investigation, police have charged 75-year-old April C NEWMAN of Norfolk County, Ontario with driving over the legal limit.

She is to appear in Provincial Court, Simcoe at a later date to answer to the charge.

