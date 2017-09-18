OPP INVESTIGATING AFTER GARBAGE DUMPED IN DITCH

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Norfolk County Detachment investigated an incident at a 3rd Concession Road, South Walsingham, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Sunday, September 17, 2017, at approximately 3:53 p.m., police were contacted by a concerned citizen reporting a suspicious vehicle.

Through the course of investigation it was determined that at approximately 2:30 p.m., a black coloured Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck attended the address and proceeded to stop at a ditch near the side of the roadway. The male driver was then observed dumping a quantity of white coloured packages into the ditch.

He was confronted by a concerned citizen at which time the male re-entered the truck and left the area. A picture of the licence plate number was turned over to police and officers are continuing to investigate.

“Investigators are looking to speak to the both the driver of this particular vehicle. I am urging them to contact us before we have to make contact with them,” comments Constable Ed Sanchuk, Norfolk County OPP.

Police are continuing to investigate and is seeking assistance from the public, if anyone has any information that can assist with the investigation they are being asked to contact the Norfolk County OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

The OPP want to remind all residents that if they see anything suspicious to please contact the police immediately.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 – 888 – 310 – 1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

