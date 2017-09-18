OPP searching for suspects on mortorcycles in ATM theft attempt

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating following an attempted break and enter to an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) that occurred at a First Line, Hagersville, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Thursday September 14, 2017 at 1:39 a.m., OPP responded to First Line for an alarm at an ATM kiosk where they observed three unknown suspects and two motorcycles.

As police entered into the parking lot, the unknown suspects fled the area on the motorcycles at a high rate of speed.

OPP were able to follow and maintain a visual on the suspects who were last observed travelling northbound on Highway 6 into Caledonia and onto Highway 403 travelling westbound towards Brantford.

Information was relayed to Brant County OPP and Brantford Police Service who observed the motorcycles travel westbound on Highway 403 before exiting southbound onto Wayne Gretzky Parkway in Brantford.

The motorcycles then travelled westbound onto Colbourne Street in Brantford, then westbound along Dalhousie Street which is a one way eastbound roadway.

The motorcycles were last seen in the Murray Street area of Brantford.

One of the motorcycles was yellow in colour while the other was dark blue or black.

The suspects were wearing motorcycle helmets and riding gear.

OPP Investigation, thus far, has determined unknowns attended the ATM kiosk where they forced entry into the kiosk but were unable to gain entry into the vault portion of the ATM before police arrived on scene.

Prior to receiving the alarm call, OPP were responding to a suspicious persons call in Selkirk where it was reported unknown persons on motorcycles were seen looking into a store which contained an ATM.

The unknown persons left the area after being noticed by a citizen.

OPP continue to investigate these incidents believed to involve the same unknown persons.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 – 888 – 310 – 1122.

