Lights, action at Six Nations’ Chiefswood Park

Producers and directors Richard Gagne and Len Pearl were both presenting to the Six Nations Elected Council Tuesday night with hopes of filming at Chiefswood Park during either the first or second week of October. The film is an immigration story about how the Jewish community and the First Nations worked together from 1650 to present day. Council approved the presentation with Councillor Carl Hill opposing the project. (Photo by Chris Pimentel)
