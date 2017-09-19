National News
Lights, action at Six Nations’ Chiefswood Park

September 19, 2017 44 views

Producers and directors Richard Gagne and Len Pearl were both  presenting to the Six Nations Elected Council Tuesday night  with hopes of filming at Chiefswood Park  during either the first or second week of October.  The film is an immigration story about how the Jewish community  and the First Nations worked together from 1650 to present day.  Council approved the presentation with Councillor Carl Hill opposing the project. (Photo by Chris Pimentel)

