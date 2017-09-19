MAN WANTED IN KNIFE POINT ABDUCTION

On Monday September 11th, 2017, at 2:20 A.M., the Six Nations Police Service responded to a report of an assault near Iroquois Plaza on Chiefswood Road in Ohsweken. Officers attended and were directed to 18 Oak Street where a youth was being treated by ambulance. Police were told by one of the youths that he had been abducted by a woman and two men at knife point at approximately 10:00 P.M..

The youth stated that he was asked to come outside his friend’s residence on Oak Street to talk to a friend from school and when he did, he was approached by an adult, white female and two adult, native males. They were all armed with knives and forced the youth into the back seat of a dark coloured 4 door car. The youth stated that he been driven around for approximately four hours looking for a friend of his.

The abductors took the youth around Ohsweken, to Brantford and back to Ohsweken over the course of the four hours. During this time the abductor threatened to kill the youth’s family if he tried to escape or call the police.

The abductors were joined by a second vehicle and a fourth person, an adult male and together they located the second youth that they were looking for, near the library, in Ohsweken. The youth was assaulted by one of the males and the abducted youth was assaulted while trying to intervene. The four adults then left the scene in the two vehicles.

Jennifer Lynn McIntyre (39 years) of Brantford has been arrested and charged in relation to this incident.

A co-accused, 39 year old, Jason Anthony LAFORME, is charged with:

Assault with a Weapon x 4

Forcible Confinement x 2

Break & Enter

Kidnapping

Robbery

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose Uttering Threats x 2 Fail to Comply with Conditions

LAFORME is currently still at large. The Six Nations Police Service hold a warrant for his arrest.

Add Your Voice