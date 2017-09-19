Two Brantford Men Charged with Stealing Cemetery Plaques

Sometime between Monday September 11, 2017 and Tuesday September 12, 2017 theft of memorial plaques were discovered stolen from the grounds of Oakhill Cemetery on Jennings Road. On Tuesday September 12, 2017 two males attended a business on Murray Street which pays cash for scrap metal. The two males wanted to exchange 10 memorial plaques for cash. During the exchange a third male attended the business and had a heated confrontation with one of the males. Shortly before 4:30 p.m. Community Patrol Officers were contacted and the two males selling the plaques fled the area prior to police arriving. Investigation revealed that the 10 memorial plaques being sold were the ones stolen from Oakhill Cemetery. At around 7:00 p.m. BEAT Officers observed one of the accused in the downtown on Dalhousie Street. Gary Jacob RIDDELL-WATCHESON a 28 year old Brantford man was arrested for Theft Under $5000.00 x 10 and Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000.00 x 10 and was held for a bail hearing. On Friday September 15, 2017 at around 11:30 a.m. an officer observed the second wanted accused in the area of Wellington Street and Park Avenue. The officer approached the accused on foot and the accused fled to avoid arrest. A short foot pursuit ensued where the officer caught up to the accused and arrested him. The second accused Ian Thomas ERSKINE a 30 year old Brantford man is charged with Theft Under $5000.00 x 10 and Possession of Stolen Property Under $5000.00 x 10 and was held for a bail hearing. Officers were in contact with the supervisor from the City of Brantford Cemetery Services who were able to identify the locations where the 5`x 9`ground memorial plaques had been stolen and identify who the victims were.

