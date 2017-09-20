Brantford fire conduct live fire training at Six Nations Station 5 training academy along with Six Nations fire fighters. (Photo courtesy Brantford Fire)…
Related Posts
Crown says Men’s Fire eviction of lawyer a “senseless act”
September 20, 2017 26
By: Chris Pimentel Writer A Brantford justice will decide Oct., 20th if two Six Nations men…
Documents show band council may evict Detlor
September 20, 2017 30
By Lynda Powless Editor Mohawk lawyer Aaron Detlor may be facing yet another attempt to prevent…