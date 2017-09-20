Local News

Crown says Men’s Fire eviction of lawyer a “senseless act”

Bill Monture and Lester Green.

By: Chris Pimentel Writer A Brantford justice will decide Oct., 20th if two Six Nations men were protecting Six Nations when they helped carried a Mohawk lawyer from an Ohsweken office or if they were breaking the law and assaulting lawyer Aaron Detlor. A five day trial in a Brantford Ontario Court came ended Monday with lawyers final arguments. Bill Monture, 61 and Lester Green, 39 are facing assault charges. Both men were charged with assaulting Detlor who is a legal adviser to the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council and the Haudenosaunee Development Institute (HDI). The two men are charged in an incident April 26, 2016 when shortly before 10 a.m.members of a local group known as the Men’s Fire entered the HDI offices in the Grand River Employment and Training…

