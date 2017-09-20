Local News

Documents show band council may evict Detlor

September 20, 2017 29 views

By Lynda Powless Editor Mohawk lawyer Aaron Detlor may be facing yet another attempt to prevent him from working at Six Nations. Copies of Six Nations Band Council’s Committee of the Whole In-Camera minutes from Monday, Sept., 18th, 2017 show the band council may try to remove Detlor for trespassing. The minutes say band council will investigate if the lawyer still works at Six Nations after receiving a letter of complaint from the Six Nations Men’s Fire. According to in-camera minutes, obtained by Turtle Island News, council says it received a request from the ‘Men’s Fire” to remove Aaron Detlor from the territory. During the incamera session band lawyer Ben Jetton told council they could try and use a letter or the residency bylaw “but it’s not a sure thing” the…

