Fake knowledge keepers on way out

September 20, 2017 26 views

The Haudenosaunee Confederacy Council will be sending a letter to universities and colleges who have or are establishing elders or traditional knowledge keepers in their ranks to seek sanctioning from the council for any Haudenosaunee representative. The move came after the HCCC received a complaint of non-natives posing as indigenous elders in some post secondary institutions. “Council will be sending a letter to the universities to consult with the HCCC. In some cases these instituitons are becoming the playground for these kind of people who self identitfy who they are.”…

