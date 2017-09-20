Six Nations Band Council may be negotiating blocked hydro line

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Band Council’s economic development corporation may be meeting with Hydro One to to negotiate a resolution to the stalled $116 million Niagara Reinforcement Line. The Niagara Reinforcement Line is the transmission corridor blocked by the 2006 reclamation. Portions of its equipment, mainly hydro towers were used to block roadways during the Reclamation of Six Nations unceded land known as the former Douglas Creek Estates. Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation met with Band Council in a closed session Monday, Sept., 18, 2017 to discuss the Niagara Reinforcement Line. SNEDC president Matt Jamieson met with the council, minutes of the closed committee of the whole session indicate to discuss a “bundled solution.” The minutes do not include the discussion. The multi million dollar transmission…



Log In Register This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.

Add Your Voice