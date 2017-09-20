Six Nations Band Council seeking $5 million plus against Hill

HCCC appoints advisers to Kris Hill; “she’s caught in a fight on behalf of us all” By Lynda Powless Editor With a Brantford Judge expected to deliver a verdict Friday in the Six Nations Band Council’s move to evict local farmer Kris Hill from the former Burtch correctional centre lands, the Haudenosaunee Confederacy Chiefs Council (HCCC) have appointed a chiefs’ committee to advise Hill. In addition, the HCCC agreed to help provide financial relief to Kris Hill Saturday “because she is caught in this fight on behalf of us all,” Mohawk Chief Howard Thompson said in announcing the council decision. Hill was instructed to bring in her legal bills. Hill, provided an update to the HCCC Saturday asking for a committee of chiefs and clanmothers to act as advisers as the…
