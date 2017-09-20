Daily
Local News

Six Nations second Tim Hortons opens with music, celebration and fun

September 20, 2017 21 views

Owner Landon Miller hoping to launch Timbits’ Lacrosse! By: Chris Pimentel Writer Posted Sept 20 2017 SIX NATIONS OF THE GRAND RIVER -If you’re driving down Highway 54, there’s  a new place to get a coffee and a donut. A second Tim Hortons location opened in grand style Monday  celebrating their new location with a community party! Landon Miller, who also owns the first one on Chiefswood Road decided this was a great location for the second franchise. “It was a quick turnaround to get this store opened this year. We had a soft opening about five weeks ago while we were getting everyone trained, but now we are ready to go,” said Miller. Councillor Helen Miller was also helping out at the opening. She was encouraging people to play Tim…

This content is for Trial Subscription and Yearly Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Brantford fire conduct live fire training at Six Nations Station 5 training academy along with Six Nations fire fighters. (Photo courtesy Brantford Fire)
Local News

Brantford fire conduct live fire training at Six Nations Station 5

September 20, 2017 1

Brantford fire conduct live fire training at Six Nations Station 5 training academy along with Six…

Read more
Bill Monture and Lester Green.
Local News

Crown says Men’s Fire eviction of lawyer a “senseless act”

September 20, 2017 4

By: Chris Pimentel Writer A Brantford justice will decide Oct., 20th if two Six Nations men…

Read more