SN Band Council supports woodland caribou

The Six Nations Elected Council has approved a letter that supports saving the northern boreal woodland caribou, which is considered threaten under the Federal Species at Risk Act. Paula Hill who the public engagement specialist for the David Suzki foundation presented a letter to the Elected Council on Tuesday, September 12th. “We wanted to reach out to Six Nations because we wanted to reach out to a political bodies in the area. We are trying to encourage other governments to help protect their habitat.” said Hill. Hill wanted to ensure hat the Indigenous Voices are heard in this discussion when it comes to protection. “The main one is to listen to the Indigenous people perspective on how to protect caribou, speaking specifically to protecting the habitat.” said Hill. She said…



