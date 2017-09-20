Local News

Two charged in abduction, assault of youths, one at large

September 20, 2017 32 views
Jason Anthony Laforme is wanted in the abduction and assault. Police are urging the public not to approach him but to contact police is seen or with any information.(Police Photo)

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a second assailant in the knifepoint abduction of one local youth and assault of a second. Six Nations Police have charged Jason Anthony Laforme, 39, with Assault with a Weapon x 4, Forcible Confinement x 2, Break & Enter, Kidnapping, Robbery, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose Uttering Threats x 2 and Fail to Comply with Conditions Laforme is at large and police are urging caution and advising th public not to approach LaForme if spotted. On Monday, (Sept., 18, 2017) police charged a Brantford woman in the abduction, assault and threats of four youths. Turtle Island News learned four local teenagers said they were all individually approached at knife point, threatened and…

This content is for Yearly Subscription and Trial Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Brantford fire conduct live fire training at Six Nations Station 5 training academy along with Six Nations fire fighters. (Photo courtesy Brantford Fire)
Local News

Brantford fire conduct live fire training at Six Nations Station 5

September 20, 2017 21

Brantford fire conduct live fire training at Six Nations Station 5 training academy along with Six…

Read more
Bill Monture and Lester Green.
Local News

Crown says Men’s Fire eviction of lawyer a “senseless act”

September 20, 2017 25

By: Chris Pimentel Writer A Brantford justice will decide Oct., 20th if two Six Nations men…

Read more