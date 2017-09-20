Two charged in abduction, assault of youths, one at large

By Lynda Powless Editor Six Nations Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a second assailant in the knifepoint abduction of one local youth and assault of a second. Six Nations Police have charged Jason Anthony Laforme, 39, with Assault with a Weapon x 4, Forcible Confinement x 2, Break & Enter, Kidnapping, Robbery, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose Uttering Threats x 2 and Fail to Comply with Conditions Laforme is at large and police are urging caution and advising th public not to approach LaForme if spotted. On Monday, (Sept., 18, 2017) police charged a Brantford woman in the abduction, assault and threats of four youths. Turtle Island News learned four local teenagers said they were all individually approached at knife point, threatened and…



