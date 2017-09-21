Highway 6 Reopened After Last Nights Fatal Collision

FATAL COLLISION CLOSES HIGHWAY 6 – OPP ON SCENE

(HALDIMAND COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Haldimand County Detachment is investigating a fatal single motor vehicle collision that occurred at a Highway 6, Caledonia, Haldimand County, Ontario address.

On Wednesday September 20, 2017 at 10:41 p.m., OPP, Haldimand County Fire Services and Haldimand County paramedics responded to Highway 6 near Fifth Line for a single motor vehicle collision where it was reported that a vehicle had rolled over and collided into the ditch area.

OPP investigation, thus far, has determined that the vehicle involved had one occupant and was travelling southbound on Highway 6, when for unknown reasons it left the roadway, rolled over and collided into the ditch area.

The male driver, who was ejected from the vehicle, suffered life threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time.

Traffic Collision Investigators are assisting with the investigation.

Highway 6 between Argyle Street South and Fourth Line, and Fifth Line at Mckenzie Road were closed for approximately seven hours while emergency crews were on scene.

An update will be provided once information becomes available and is confirmed.

OPP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or have any information, to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

