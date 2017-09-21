Protest hits Six Nations Band office over injunction against farmer

Posted Thursday, September 21, 2017 at 11:45 a.m.

A protest outside the Six Nations Band office is taking aim at the elected council’s trespassing injunction against a Six Nations farmers. Kris Hill holds a Haudenosaunee Confed eracy Chiefs Council lease to farm the former Burtch correctional institute lands and has been tending to the property for the past three years. Elected Council is in settlement talks with HIll’s lawyers but demanding $5 million in settlement according to Six Nations Elected Band Council committee of the whole in-camera minutes obtained by Turtle Island News. The protest is continuing this morning ( Thursday, September 21, 2017)

