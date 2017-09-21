Six Nations new convention centre open for tours, celebrating development award and audit

OHSWEKEN- The Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corporation (SNGRDC) is holding a special event tonight marking its award as Aboriginal Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) of the Year and opening up the new Gathering Place by the Grand for tours from 5 to 7 p.m.

The community has been invited to the new Gathering Place by the Grand, an old bingo hall on Six Nations that has been transformed into a conference centre ready to host events. In addition to tours of the facilities, that are still under renovations but expected to be completed soon is the SNGRDC audit being presented at 7 p.m. tonight Thursday, September 21 at 7pm at the Gathering Place by the Grand Convention Center located at 2593 Chiefswood Road, Ohsweken ON.

