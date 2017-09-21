Daily
National News

Six Nations Police charge two for drug trafficking

September 21, 2017 26 views

Six Nations Police have charged two local people  with trafficking a after raiding a trailer on First Line road Wednesday , (September 20th, 2017), at 10:00 P.M.,.

Six Nations Police Service executed a search warrant for drugs at a trailer located at 1041 First Line Road.

Police said when they arrived  an occupant of the trailer fled on foot into the bush. A female found in the trailer was placed under arrest.  Officers located 12 mg. of Hydromorphone pills, prescription drugs, a small amount of “crack” cocaine, 6 baggies of Cocaine and a number of baggies containing a white powder.

Larene Josephine Gaile McNaughton, 30,  of Ohsweken is charged with Trafficking and Possession For The Purpose of Trafficking.  She was released on a Promise To Appear.

Sonny Longboat, 30, of Ohsweken is also charged with Trafficking, Possession For The Purpose of Trafficking and Breach of Conditions of Bail.

Six Nations Police will be obtaining a warrant for Mr. Longboats arrest.

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Daily

Scheer calls environment minister to apologize for MP’s sexist insult 

September 21, 2017

By Mia Rabson THE CANADIAN PRESS OTTAWA-Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer has personally apologized to Environment Minister…

Read more
Daily

Trudeau tells UN of Canada’s shame over Indigenous Peoples 

September 21, 2017 14

UNITED NATIONS, N.Y. -Prime Minister Justin Trudeau used a speech to the United Nations on Thursday…

Read more

Leave a Reply