Six Nations Police charge two for drug trafficking

Six Nations Police have charged two local people with trafficking a after raiding a trailer on First Line road Wednesday , (September 20th, 2017), at 10:00 P.M.,.

Six Nations Police Service executed a search warrant for drugs at a trailer located at 1041 First Line Road.

Police said when they arrived an occupant of the trailer fled on foot into the bush. A female found in the trailer was placed under arrest. Officers located 12 mg. of Hydromorphone pills, prescription drugs, a small amount of “crack” cocaine, 6 baggies of Cocaine and a number of baggies containing a white powder.

Larene Josephine Gaile McNaughton, 30, of Ohsweken is charged with Trafficking and Possession For The Purpose of Trafficking. She was released on a Promise To Appear.

Sonny Longboat, 30, of Ohsweken is also charged with Trafficking, Possession For The Purpose of Trafficking and Breach of Conditions of Bail.

Six Nations Police will be obtaining a warrant for Mr. Longboats arrest.

