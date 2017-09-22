Local News
BREAKING NEWS: Six Nations farmer found in contempt of court, rules for Six Nations band council

September 22, 2017 80 views
Kris Hill

BRANTFORD, ONT- Ontario Court Justice John Harper has ruled  in favour of Six Nations Band council on a trespassing charge against Kris Hill and found her in contempt of court . The  Six Nations Farmer Kris Hill, faced a trespassing injunction and contempt of court charge for tending to her fields on the former Burtch correctional institute property. She was found in contempt of court on four counts   (Sept., 22, 2017)  this morning. Ontario Justice  John Harper said she was in contempt when she failed to vacate the land, continued to farm, did not remove her equipment and directed security to prevent access.  Justice Harper  has delayed sentencing pending an outcome of the settlement talks. Hill was charged with trespassing by the Six Nations Band Council who claimed they…

