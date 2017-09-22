OPP INVESTIGATING THEFT OF ENCLOSED TRAILER

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk County Detachment is reminding the public to protect their property and valuables against would be thieves after a theft was reported at a Lam Boulevard, Waterford, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Thursday, September 21, 2017 at approximately 6:58 a.m., police received a call from a trailer owner reporting a theft.

Through the course of investigation, it was determined that in the early morning hours; unknowns attended the address and removed an enclosed trailer from a property that was currently under construction.

The trailer is described as a black and grey coloured, 2013 Neo Nav enclosed trailer with dual axles. It contained various tools which included a generator, compressor, nail guns, skill saws, harnesses and hand tools.

The theft is valued at approximately $20,000 dollars.

Remember, if you see something, say something. If you see suspicious persons or behaviour approaching homes in our community or roaming the area, call the Norfolk County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1 – 888 – 310 – 1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1 – 800 – 222 – 8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.helpsolvecrime.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.

