SEARCH WARRANT EXECUTED – SIX PEOPLE FACING CHARGES

(NORFOLK COUNTY, ON) – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Norfolk/Haldimand County Street Crime Unit along with the assistance of the Emergency Response Team (ERT), have arrested and charged a four (4) males and two (2) females after executing a search warrant at a Cedar Street, Simcoe, Norfolk County, Ontario address.

On Thursday, September 21, 2017 members of the OPP attended the Cedar Street address and executed a search warrant.

During the course of the search warrant, police took four (4) males and two (2) females into custody without incident and recovered approximately $55,000 dollars illicit drugs and a quantity of currency.

As a result, police have charged 20-year-old Christopher WASCH of Norfolk County Ontario with the following offences:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Dilaldid

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Marihuana

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Charged with the following offences is 21-year-old Joshua Roy Stephen FLINT of Norfolk County Ontario:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Dilaldid

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Marihuana

Charged with the following offences is 26-year-old Aaron John TAYLOR of Norfolk County Ontario:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Dilaldid

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Marihuana

Charged with the following offences is 40-year-old Jody Lee MURTLAND of Norfolk County Ontario:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Dilaldid

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Marihuana

Charged with the following offences is 20-year-old Tyana Isabelle May CHAMBERS of Norfolk County Ontario:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Dilaldid

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Marihuana

Charged with the following offences is 50-year-old Maryann WASCH of Norfolk County Ontario:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Cocaine

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Fentanyl

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Dilaldid

Possession for the purpose of trafficking Marihuana

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

All are to appear in Provincial Court, Simcoe at a later date to answer to the charges.

“The OPP are encouraging anyone with information about the sale of illicit and illegal drugs to contact police. That one phone call may just have saved someone’s life. Our Street Crime Unit will continue to work diligently within our community to stem the tide of illicit drugs.” Inspector Shawn Nash, Interim Detachment Commander, Norfolk County OPP.

